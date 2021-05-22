Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:AL opened at $45.45 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

