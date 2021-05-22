ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.32 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $449,677.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00395115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00200384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004015 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.16 or 0.00918631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 9,695,626 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.