Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 106 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $11,949.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,800.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Z traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,500. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.47.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 175.7% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 141,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.