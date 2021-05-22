Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $142,470.24 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $142,470.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,024.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,500. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

