Zero Utility Token Price Reaches $923.47 on Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $923.47 or 0.02411087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $894,614.29 and $10,599.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.12 or 0.00919356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.