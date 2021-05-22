Zenswap Network Token Trading 92.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 92.4% lower against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $39,166.22 and approximately $1,945.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00018659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.58 or 0.00880666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

