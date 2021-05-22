ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $3.16 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $3.16 million and $16,855.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00384568 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00157507 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00238140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011437 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 199.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,202,744 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

