Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to Buy

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $259.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of KWR opened at $231.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $164.26 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.02.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

