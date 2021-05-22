Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

PRLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. 155,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,888. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,686 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

