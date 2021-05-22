Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $230.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,701.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 204,793 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

