Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

NASDAQ SSP traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 207,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,168. The E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,705.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,121. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

