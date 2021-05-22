Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

