Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) to Sell

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of BBI stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Busard Brown bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at $220,609.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 136,697 shares of company stock worth $147,412. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.