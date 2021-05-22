Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Vericel posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 279,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,566. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,273,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $64.89.

Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

