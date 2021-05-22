Zacks: Brokerages Expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will report sales of $811.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.00 million and the highest is $811.80 million. STERIS reported sales of $668.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.80.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.53. 899,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.20. STERIS has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $216.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

