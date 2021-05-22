Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. 686,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.86.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

