Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.57). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $4.26. 586,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,873. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

