Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 256.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,885,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,873 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,006 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 90,785 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.