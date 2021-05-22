Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. Primerica reported earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,513. Primerica has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

