Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce $374.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.90 million. Cubic posted sales of $350.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUB shares. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cubic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

CUB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 168,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,883. Cubic has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

