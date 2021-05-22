Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.07. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,007,743.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

