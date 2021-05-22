Zacks: Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

