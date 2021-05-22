Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce sales of $108.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.41 million and the highest is $111.29 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $96.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $436.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $444.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $454.78 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $466.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 289,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 198,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 84,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 638,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

