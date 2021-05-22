Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to report sales of $241.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $983.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on XM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

NYSE:XM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 566,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,442. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $91,766,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $50,972,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.