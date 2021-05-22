Zacks: Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.17. 71,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

