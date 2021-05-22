Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $675.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post sales of $675.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $589.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ALLE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.51. The company had a trading volume of 471,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.46. Allegion has a 1-year low of $92.92 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
