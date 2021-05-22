Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $675.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post sales of $675.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $589.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.51. The company had a trading volume of 471,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.46. Allegion has a 1-year low of $92.92 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.