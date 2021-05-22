Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.57. 788,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,158. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the first quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SRAX by 71.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the first quarter worth about $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SRAX by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

