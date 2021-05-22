Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. South State reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist upped their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,977. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in South State by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth about $2,978,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 217,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

