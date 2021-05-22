Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.45 Million

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post sales of $80.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.69 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $327.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $357.45 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.67. 305,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.75%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

