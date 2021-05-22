Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

