Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 71,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,472. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $702,000.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

