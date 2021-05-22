Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services comprises about 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

CPSS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 47,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

