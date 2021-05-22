Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. 351,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,785. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

