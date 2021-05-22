Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%.
NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. 351,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,785. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $11.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.