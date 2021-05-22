Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($4.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $546,618.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,005,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 781.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,915,000 after buying an additional 266,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

