Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($4.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $546,618.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,005,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 781.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,915,000 after buying an additional 266,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

