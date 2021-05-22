Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

DAO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 438,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. Youdao has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $169.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

