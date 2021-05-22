Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.42 million-$235.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.14 million.

YSG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. 5,292,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

