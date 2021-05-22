Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$8.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on YRI. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.78.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.35. The firm has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,922 shares of company stock valued at $693,740.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.