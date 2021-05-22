Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 53,375 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 687.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,554,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 251,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the period.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

