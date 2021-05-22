xRhodium Price Reaches $2.79 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. xRhodium has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $591.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00007667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006899 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004174 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00040120 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00040850 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.