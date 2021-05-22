Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
XRX opened at $23.74 on Friday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
