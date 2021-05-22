Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

XRX opened at $23.74 on Friday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

