Xerox Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
XRX opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.