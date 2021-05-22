Xerox Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

XRX opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

