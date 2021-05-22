WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $849.48

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.48 ($11.10) and traded as high as GBX 979.40 ($12.80). WPP shares last traded at GBX 976.80 ($12.76), with a volume of 2,142,708 shares.

WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

Get WPP alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £11.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 964.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 851.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.04%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,874 shares of company stock worth $8,559,960.

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.