Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 155,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,873,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Specifically, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,845 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,671,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

