Workday, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workday in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $231.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $162.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

