Wolfe Research Lowers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Underperform

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RIDE. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

