Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WIX. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.28.

Wix.com stock opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $195.61 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,909,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

