WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

Several research firms have commented on WETF. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

WETF opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

