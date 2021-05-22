Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares in the last quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

