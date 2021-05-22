William P. Mr. Burke Sells 238 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $13,135.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 219 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $12,257.43.

HAE traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $56.16. 607,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,536. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAE. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.