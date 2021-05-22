William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after buying an additional 541,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 130,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

